Sponsor spotlight: Classroom Helper teaches academic and life skills

Due to COVID-19 and school closures, families and school communities are working diligently to support students with academic and life skills. As we adjust our program with online tutoring, we focus on foundational academic skills and life skills.

Common Core standards are academic standards for college and career preparedness for students enrolled in Kindergarten through Grade 12. A focus on the foundational skills can serve as a great support to the school learning environment, which may include an online, in-person, or hybrid model this fall.

English Language Arts Standards: Anchor standards help students with academic and life skills, including efficacy in reading, writing, speaking, and presenting Literacy Standards: Common Core literacy standards supplement science and social studies Mathematics Standards: Common core math standards strengthen arithmetic In addition, grade-specific content build upon each other and deepen students’ understanding of mathematics with real-world applications.

Professional Development for Educators and Families:

Teachers may enroll in our ONLINE professional development training today! Introduction to Social and Emotional Learning is a DCYF-approved training.

Online tutoring for students enrolled in Kindergarten through Grade 8:

Student-centered tutoring program and materials support Individual Education Program (IEP) goals. Classroom Helper also provides social and emotional support, including help with focus, anxiety, stress, and self-motivation. Get the help you need. Contact us today!

Contact Information

Web: theclassroomhelper.com

Email: support@theclassroomhelper.com

506 2nd Ave., Suite 1400

Seattle, WA 98104