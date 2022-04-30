Sponsor spotlight: Color trends for your home in 2022

Spring is a great time for fresh ideas and colors. It can also be a great time to give your home a quick refresh as well. And one of the easiest ways to rejuvenate your home is with a fresh coat of paint.

New home design trends in recent years have emphasized wellness to match the focus on overall health in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, so it’s no surprise that the color trends for 2022 are following suit. Major paint manufacturers across the board have selected subtle green-gray hues as their top pick because of their versatility and serene ambiance. Here are some creative ways you can incorporate these trendy tints into your home.

Play up an accent feature. Paint colors aren’t just for your walls. Whether you’re breathing new life into an old piece of furniture or adding a pop of color to your kitchen island, bold, lively hues such as Farrow & Ball’s Breakfast Room Green or Dutch Boy’s Cypress Garden can instantly refresh any room. Take a look around your favorite spots in the home to see what elements could use a little refresh.

Create a mini spa. The definition of home has changed for many in recent years, as it has had to serve as living space, office space, home gym and maybe even a classroom. With all that activity, it’s important to have some place to retreat and regroup. Transform a quiet space in your home — be it a bedroom, bathroom or hobby space — into your instant relaxation area by creating a serene backdrop using softer color selections, such as Behr’s silvery green Breezeway or Benjamin Moore’s October Mist.

Enhance your home’s natural beauty. Organic textiles, such as wood or stone, provide an instant connection to the outdoors even when you can’t get outside, which can help lift your mood — especially in the winter in colder climates. Finding colors that complement these strong neutrals, such as Sherwin-Williams’ Evergreen Fog, PPG’s Olive Spring and Valspar’s Blanched Thyme, provides balance and helps bring the outdoors in to create a naturally beautiful home.

For more information about home design trends and remodeling, contact Irons Brothers Construction at www.ironsbc.com.

— By Melissa Irons, Irons Brothers Construction