Sponsor spotlight: Conference planning? Start at Lynnwood Event Center

For 20 years, the Lynnwood Event Center (LEC) has been the go-to venue for conferences of all sizes. From industry summits to corporate trainings, we’ve hosted thousands of successful events, and we know what it takes to make yours a success.

Planning a conference can be a big task, but we make it easy. With flexible spaces, convenient amenities, and an experienced team to support you every step of the way, LEC is designed to take the stress out of event planning.

Here’s why you should book your next conference with us:

1. Flexible Spaces for a Variety of Conference Sizes

With over 34,000 square feet of versatile event space, we can accommodate everything from small executive meetings to multi-day conferences. Our rooms can be customized to fit your needs, whether you’re setting up for keynote speakers, breakout sessions, or networking receptions.

2. Easy Access & Free Parking

Lynnwood Event Center is conveniently located off I-5 and I-405, with easy access and a convenient light rail ride from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Plus, we offer complimentary parking—a rare perk that makes attending your event hassle-free.

3. Catering That Keeps Attendees Engaged

Long conferences call for great food, and our in-house catering team, Plate & Palette, delivers with thoughtfully curated menus featuring locally sourced ingredients. We offer a variety of options tailored to dietary preferences and event styles, from a light breakfast and buffet lunch to an elegant plated dinner. With fresh, high-quality ingredients from local vendors, we ensure your guests are energized, satisfied, and ready to engage.

4. Professional Support Every Step of the Way

From initial planning to event execution, our experienced team is here to help. We handle the logistics, troubleshoot challenges, and provide dedicated on-site support, so you can focus on running a successful conference.

5. Reliable Technology & Free WiFi

LEC is equipped with high-speed WiFi, modern AV technology, and on-site technical support to ensure smooth presentations and virtual connectivity. Whether you’re live streaming, hosting a panel discussion, or running interactive workshops, our tech team has you covered.

6. Conference Packages to Simplify Planning

Our conference packages take the guesswork out of planning, offering a straightforward way to organize your event. With curated menus and services from Plate & Palette, these packages provide everything you need for a smooth and successful conference.

7. Convenient Hotel Accommodations for Attendees

Need lodging for your attendees? We have connections with local hotels that offer guestroom accommodations, making it easy for out-of-town participants to stay close to the event. Ask us about special rates and partnerships to enhance the experience for your guests.

8. A Venue That Cares About Sustainability

Hosting an eco-friendly event? LEC prioritizes sustainable practices, from energy-efficient lighting to waste reduction initiatives and locally sourced catering options.

Let’s Start Planning!

Ready to host a conference that’s both stress-free and impactful? Contact our team at sales@lynnwoodeventcenter.com or call us at 425-778-7155 to learn more about our spaces, services and packages. We’ll help you create a professional and engaging event your attendees will remember.