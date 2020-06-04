Sponsor spotlight: COVID-19 may mean higher PUD bills, but help is easy to find

Long, warm days and cool nights are part of what make the Pacific Northwest a paradise in the summer. But there’s also a financial benefit: More sun and warmer temperatures mean lower energy bills.

Usually.

With COVID-19 keeping many people home, Snohomish PUD says energy use for this time of year is slightly higher than normal for its roughly 322,000 residential customers. In short, you may receive a higher bill over the next few months.

“We’ve seen about a 5% to 10% increase in energy use for the average homeowner or renter,” says Brian Booth, Senior Manager of Rates, Economics and Energy Risk Management at the PUD. “More families have been working and learning from home the last few months. They’ve been using lights, televisions, computers and appliances more often and for longer periods of time.”

As COVID-19 hit and the economy slowed, the PUD launched a community support plan to help customers impacted by the pandemic. In addition to pausing all customer disconnections and late fees, the PUD has helped some 10,000 customers since March through a combination of one-time bill credits, expanded discount program qualifications, and flexible payment options.

“We realize the stress even a typical bill may place on some families at this time, especially those facing a recent job loss or reduced income,” says Pam Baley, Assistant General Manager of Energy & Customer Services. “It’s a difficult time for our community and our customers right now, and the PUD wants to help.”

Any customer needing bill assistance can contact PUD Customer Service at 425-783-1000 during business hours weekdays.

The PUD also offers programs and tips to help customers reduce energy use and save money.

PUD customers can take a free Home Energy Profile assessment to see where they can save money in their home. The assessment is available at com/energyprofile .

. The PUD Marketplace provides special low prices and immediate discounts on energy-saving products like LED light bulbs, smart thermostats, advanced powerstrips and more. Items ship directly to customer homes. Visit snopud.com for more.

for more. For additional free and easy energy saving advice, check out snopud.com/energytips.

“Our highest priority is the safety and well-being of our employees and our customers,” Baley says. “For customers worried about their PUD bill, we want them to know options are available. Call us. We’re ready to help.”