Sponsor spotlight: Deadline noon Monday to order Chef Dane Thanksgiving meals

For the week of Thanksgiving, Monday at noon is the deadline for Thanksgiving meal orders. The take 'n bake frozen selection is available for pick up Monday-Wednesday.

The Here and There food truck will be closed this week.

Thanksgiving menu

Roast Turkey sage gravy

Classic Creamy Mashed Potatoes

Traditional Herb Dressing celery, onions

Roasted Brussel Sprouts balsamic, pine nuts

Harvest Salad mixed greens, roasted delicata squash, pepitas, dried cranberries, apple cider vinaigrette

Cranberry Sauce orange zest

Brioche Rolls

$30 per person

Dessert options

Pumpkin Cheesecake gingersnap crust $6/$46

Spiced Apple Upside-down Cake salted caramel sauce $5/$35

Chocolate Pecan Pie bourbon glaze $7/$40

Assorted Cookies & Bars $20 per dozen

Additions

Vegetarian Entrée Quinoa Stuffed Delicata Squash parmesan, currants, pecans $7

Butternut Squash Soup spiced apples $4

Bacon-wrapped Dates stuffed with blue cheese $28 per dozen

Chicken Empanadas spicy sour cream $20 per dozen

Spinach Artichoke Dip crostini $12 serves 4

Order here.