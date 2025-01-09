Sponsor spotlight: Deep Fried Seafood Platter the special at Scotty’s Food Truck this week

Experience the ultimate seafood extravaganza with the Deep Fried Seafood Platter at Scotty’s Food Truck, served with cocktail and Scotty’s homemade tartar sauce!

• Flaky, golden-brown halibut

• Juicy, succulent prawns

• Briny, umami-rich oysters

This irresistible combination of coastal delicacies is sure to tantalize your taste buds. Indulge in the perfect balance of crisp, crunchy exteriors and tender, flavorful interiors in every bite.

Whether you’re a seafood connoisseur or simply looking to try something new, this Deep Fried Seafood Platter is the perfect choice. Impress your guests or treat yourself to an unforgettable culinary experience. Dive into the unparalleled taste of this mouthwatering platter.

Scotty’s Food Truck will be at 5 Corners, in the Calvary church parking lot (located at 8330 212th St. S.W., Edmonds, WA 98026), from 3:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Jan. 9-11. On the menu, you can find Scotty’s famous Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad, Lightly Breaded Wild Cod Fish & Chips, Fish, Salmon and Shrimp Tacos, Garlic Shrimp Caesar, Creamy New England Clam Chowder, and much more.