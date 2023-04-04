Sponsor spotlight: Dental health tips from Lifetime Dentistry — gum disease

My gums bleed sometimes, should I care?

You can be sick with a healthy mouth, but you cannot be healthy with a sick mouth.

More than 75% of Americans have some form of gum disease. While the ultimate outcome of untreated gum disease is tooth loss, gum disease is also related to over 50 chronic health conditions such as heart disease, stroke and diabetes. At Lifetime Dentistry, our focus is not only on saving teeth but also detecting and managing the issues that lead to gum disease. We begin with a careful review of your health and dental history and a comprehensive mouth assessment. A quick and painless saliva test can help us identify the bacteria, yeast or virus responsible for gum disease and guide us in your treatment. Our goal is to recognize gum disease as early as possible, so it does not contribute to the deterioration of your overall health.

— By Jeromy Peterson DDS and Nicole Leiker, DDS