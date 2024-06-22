Sponsor spotlight: Design the perfect porch for your home

If you enjoy spending time outside, you’re not alone. Outdoor living spaces are a popular design trend in new home construction and remodeling. Whether you’re remodeling to make your home better suited to your family’s current lifestyle or to spruce it up to be more appealing to potential buyers, adding a front porch can be a great option.

A recent survey of new and prospective home buyers from the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) revealed that a majority of buyers (81%) want a front porch or a rear porch (75%). Spending time outdoors is a treasured past time. According to the National Recreation and Park Association, more than half of all adults (58%) spend more than 30 minutes outside a day. Spending time outside and exposure to green spaces has been shown to improve mental and physical health.

If you’re thinking about adding a new front porch to your home, here are some things to consider, whether you plan to construct it yourself or hire an experienced contractor:

Size

A porch is an accessory, so it shouldn’t overwhelm the house’s main structure. Think of your porch as an extension of your home, a space that seamlessly blends with the rest of your property. If you don’t consider size, it may look like a poorly designed afterthought.

Experts also recommend thinking about how you envision using your porch. Do you plan to dine al fresco with your family during mild or warm weather months? If so, you’ll want a porch at least 8 to 10 feet deep to accommodate a table and chairs. Homeowners who regularly want to sit outside and enjoy the fresh air should consider a porch that is about 6 feet or so to accommodate a small loveseat or a couple of chairs.

Location

You will also have to determine which side of the home you’ll add your porch to. For example, a south-facing porch will take advantage of the sun’s heat but could also get uncomfortable in the summer. The location of your porch also depends on how you want to enjoy your space. If you picture yourself spending the evening unwinding on your porch to watch the sunset, place your porch facing west. Early risers who enjoy reading the newspaper and drinking coffee may want to use maximum light with eastern exposure.

Remember to be intentional with the access point of the porch from your home; the design may have an impact on the interior rooms. For example, you may want to install French or sliding-glass doors from the living room or kitchen to create an entrance to the porch.

Features

If possible, consider using the same materials on your porch as those on the exterior of your home. This continuity will not only enhance the aesthetic appeal of your outdoor space but also create a sense of unity in your property. Another way to create a harmonious porch is to coordinate the millwork and other design elements, ensuring they integrate smoothly with the rest of your home.

When designing your porch, it’s crucial to consider practical factors such as climate and comfort. If you live in an area with a high insect population, installing screens can help you enjoy your porch without any unwanted guests. If you plan to use your porch in the evenings, adding lighting options or outlets for lamps to your feature list can create a cozy atmosphere. And for those hot summer days, a ceiling fan can keep the porch area cool and comfortable.

A porch can help you and your family relax during the summer season, and it will be an attractive feature to offer potential buyers if you sell your home in the future.

— By Melissa Irons

Irons Brothers Construction