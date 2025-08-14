Sponsor spotlight: Diamonds are a girl’s best friend

You know what they say… “Diamonds are a girl’s best friend”

But how much more special would it be if that diamond, that will always be with you, was actually made from the cremated remains of your loved one. It just takes 1/2 cup of ashes, and two to three months and the diamond will emerge.

The carbon is isolated from the ash through a process of heat and pressure. Then cut, polished, set by Antwerp graded Masters, and you can choose from all the classic cuts, or you may have your own trusted local jeweler design your setting and set your precious stone for you. Along with the most brilliant clear diamonds, a variety of colored diamond options are available.