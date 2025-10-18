Sponsor spotlight: Digital thrills, sinister stories and ghoulish gatherings

Fall into great stories and engaging events! Enjoy all the season has to offer at your library.

Engage with Eerie eBooks and Delightfully Dreadful Digital Audiobooks

Conjure up your next great read! From haunted houses to ethereal encounters, our online catalog is packed with stories that will send shivers down your spine.

It’s scary how easy it is to check out digital items from your library. Download up to 30 eBooks, digital magazines, and audiobooks to your device at one time. Get the Libby app for easy and convenient borrowing and to manage your account—if you dare.

Creep Your Way Through the Collection

What books will haunt your reading list this spooky season? We have choices for those craving tantalizing thrillers, haunting horror stories, or cozy fall fiction.

Spooked by choosing your next read? Request a Custom Reading List. Ask for read-alike recommendations for classics like Shirley Jackson’s “The Haunting of Hill House” or Stephen King’s “The Shining.” Let staff know things you do not like (no clowns, please). Or ask for titles perfect for someone who is new to a specific genre.

Get Ready for Ghastly Gatherings

Join us for frightfully fun programs happening at libraries near you! From eerie art workshops to gruesomely good performances, there’s something for every ghost, ghoul, and curious creature to enjoy.

——————————————————————————————————

All of this and more awaits at your library. No tricks, just treats.

