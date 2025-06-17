Sponsor spotlight: Discover the Alfi Real Estate Team advantage

Buying or selling a home isn’t just a transaction, it’s a massive personal milestone. With the Alfi Real Estate Team, we’re here to make the journey smoother, less stressful and more successful.

As part of Windermere Real Estate Shoreline, we bring you the strength of the premiere PNW brand, combined with the personalized service of a top-performing team. Ranked in the top 1% of agents annually, we have deep local roots and a proven track record of helping clients succeed. With expert neighborhood knowledge, proven strategies, and full-service support, we help you win no matter the market.

Whether you’re buying your first condo in Lynnwood, upsizing to a view home in Edmonds Bowl, or acquiring your 19th rental in Mountlake Terrace, we’re here with the expert experience to guide you through every step along the way.

Why Work With Us?

We’re not just here to open doors, we’re here to open opportunities. Our team brings calm, confidence and clarity, whether you’re buying, selling or starting to explore.

What We Offer:

– Strategic home prep and marketing tailored to your timeline

– Off-market access and smart property search tools

– Certified negotiation experts with proven results

– Seamless, full-service coordination from start to close

– A trusted network of contractors, stagers, cleaners, landscapers and inspectors

– Access to experienced, reliable lenders who prioritize speed, transparency and client care

Whether it’s a quick paint refresh, a full pre-listing cleanout, or finding someone who can repair a roof on short notice, we’ve got the right people on speed dial. We only recommend professionals we’d use ourselves.

Proudly serving Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace & surrounding areas

Contact Us | Alfi Team Link Tree

Real People. Real Results.

“I can’t say enough about the great heart, caring, knowledge, and moral character of Brian Alfi. Don’t bother trying to find a different agent-he is the best. Instead of being too busy like most realtors, he has a team so there is always someone to help. The support I received while selling my home was outstanding. He is not like a lot of realtors who don’t care. He has a great business model in place to optimize sales. I never felt alone. Highly, highly recommended.”

— Kristin G, Seller in Edmonds ”I had the pleasure of working with The Alfi Team to find my dream home, and I couldn’t be more thrilled with the experience. From the start, they were incredibly accessible, always available to answer my questions or offer guidance, no matter the time of day. They made the entire process feel smooth and stress-free, which is no small feat in today’s real estate market”

— Matt S, Buyer in Edmonds

Ready to Make Your Move?

We’re here to help! Whether you’re six months out or ready to go now. If you need a contractor, a market update, or just a gut-check on what’s possible, let’s talk.

