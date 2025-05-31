Sponsor spotlight: Discover the magic of the Edmonds Arts Festival — a weekend to remember

If you’re looking for the perfect way to kick off summer, mark your calendar for Father’s Day weekend, because the Edmonds Arts Festival is back – and it’s more vibrant and joyful than ever!

From June 13-15, the charming Frances Anderson Center playfield transforms into a pop-up art village – complete with “streets” named after famous artists and booths bursting with creativity. It’s a feast for the senses: eye-catching artwork, the sounds of live music and kids playing, the aroma of kettle corn and espresso in the air, and yes – those iconic views of the Olympics and Puget Sound that’ll make you pause mid-browse.

What You’ll Find at the Festival

The Field

Whether you’re an art lover, a curious shopper, or just someone who loves a great day outdoors, this event truly has something for everyone. With over 170 artist booths curated from hundreds of applicants nationwide, you’ll find a stunning range of handcrafted treasures — from fine jewelry to whimsical ceramics, from bold paintings to delicate textiles.

The Edmonds Arts Plaza

The Edmonds Arts Plaza is the upper tier of the Festival grounds, nestled right between the Frances Anderson building and the Edmonds Library. Here, you’ll find an inviting area with a different vibe from the Field — less hustle, more hangout.

It features a select group of booths by artists who live or work in Edmonds, as well as nonprofits that support the arts. Sets from acoustic artists make it the perfect spot to take a seat and take in the scenery. It is also the location of the Edmonds Studio Tour Preview!

The Galleries

Need a break from the weather? Step into the Frances Anderson Center, where you’ll discover the juried Gallery Arts exhibitions — a highlight of the Festival.

Gallery Arts includes three curated gallery spaces featuring more than 550 works selected from over 1,700 entries across the Pacific Northwest. Inside, you’ll find stunning examples of painting, sculpture, photography, digital art, mixed-media, prints, drawings, and artisan crafts like jewelry and glasswork.

The Main Gallery (in the gym) showcases larger 2D and 3D pieces — bold, expressive works for seasoned collectors or those looking for a statement piece.

The Small Works Marketplace (Room 206) has a “gift shop” feel and is packed with over 250 miniatures and small artisan works — perfect for new art buyers or anyone looking for a unique gift.

Photography & Digital Art (Room 207) highlights some of the best visual storytelling in contemporary Northwest art.

Student Art Gallery (lower level of Frances Anderson Center) featuring the art from K-12 students in the Edmonds School District boundaries.

Art, Music, Food – Oh My!

And what’s a festival without great food and music?

Our food team has picked just the right mix of sweet, savory and everything in between. You’ll find tasty treats to match any craving, whether you’re in the mood for a gourmet lunch or a quick snack on the go.

Meanwhile, our performing arts team curates performances from local musicians, student groups and community performers alike. With two stages and nonstop shows all weekend long, there’s always something to tap your toes to, whether you’re lounging on the lawn or strolling through the art booths.

Why Do We Do It?

The Edmonds Arts Festival has been a cherished event in Edmonds since 1958. Thousands of people flock to this event held annually on Father’s Day weekend to browse the galleries, meet artists, shop, socialize with friends, and enjoy entertainment by performing artists in a beautiful setting in the charming, waterfront city of Edmonds – home of the first certified Creative District in Washington state.

A portion of profits raised by the festival each year is given to the Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization, which supports educational and cultural enrichment of our community through the arts. The Foundation awards art scholarships, education grants, and installs public art. In addition, they support ArtWorks, a gathering place for artists in downtown Edmonds, and many other local art groups including the Edmonds Center for the Arts, the Edmonds Art Studio Tour, and Cascadia Art Museum.

This year, Edmonds Arts Festival runs June 13-15, 2025 (Friday and Saturday 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.) at the Frances Anderson Center, 700 Main St., Edmonds. Learn more about what there is to see and do at edmondsartsfestival.com.