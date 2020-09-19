Sponsor Spotlight: DME CPA Group PC, a long-time supporter of the Edmonds Center for the Arts

DMA CPA Group pc is a longtime supporter of Edmonds Center for the Arts (ECA). Managing Partner Nancy Ekrem shares why she is passionate about her job and supporting her local community.

What should the Edmonds community know about DME CPA Group?

We are a local CPA firm that provides tax, accounting, estate, trust, and planning services for our business and individual clients. Our vision is to improve others’ financial outlook by providing compliance, thoughtful planning, and mentorship. We have made Edmonds our home. It is where we live, work, and contribute to the fabric of our community.

How did you decide to enter the business?

I love puzzles! I am always trying to take things apart and put them back together again in a more efficient manner. When I took my first university accounting class, I fell in love with accounting. So many rules, so many puzzles. That was the first step in my journey to become a managing partner of a CPA firm. I became a CPA at 22, worked in both public accounting firms and industry, and became a partner of this firm when I was 31. My favorite part of my job is to help create and understand the plan, and then work to make it happen with the individual or business owner. Of course, I am a rule junkie, and since rules of business and tax are constantly changing, I always have a new challenge which keeps things interesting. I have been part of this business since 1985, just after it was founded by my former partner Doug Dewar. Doug is also a great supporter of the arts.

Why do you support ECA and the performing arts?

We are very passionate about keeping our local community strong and have spent our entire careers supporting organizations that highlight the arts, education, and business. Some of our favorites are Edmonds Chamber of Commerce (where we have been pouring beer for 30+ years), ECC Foundation, Economic Alliance of Snohomish County, Edmonds Food Bank, Camp Fire, Boys & Girls Club, Edmonds Arts Festival, Cascade Symphony, Cascadia Art Museum, our new Waterfront Center, and, of course, Edmonds Center for the Arts.

ECA has been one of our favorite community organizations since it was founded. It is such a jewel to have a venue for performing arts right here in the neighborhood. Join us in sponsoring a show! There can never be too much art in town.

What do you want to tell the Edmonds community during these challenging times?

We can get through this together. There are so many local businesses doing everything they can to still be here when life gets back to normal. They are practicing resilience! Ramping up their online presence, creating take-out, delivery, and outdoor dining opportunities, switching up operations to feed heroes and those with food insecurity, making exercise classes available outside, creating education pods, kid camps, and daycare options that are COVID-appropriate, crafting events online. And everyone is getting quite talented at ZOOM and other platforms for every occasion: from Board meetings to weddings. I am so proud to see so much teamwork and creativity.

I am personally working hard to make every day my very best day and have consciously decided to not take on emotionally anything that is not in my court. If I can do something about it, I will take it on. If I can’t, I work hard at letting it go. I also encourage everyone to take some ME time. Whatever that looks like for you. For me, I have been training every day. I’ve spent some time painting rocks and canvases, and, my favorite – spending time with my twin grandsons. I even started studying Spanish. Of course, I am still working every day to continue serving our clients and cheering on our staff.

DME CPA Group pc is a Producing Sponsor of ECA’s upcoming Virtual Gala & Auction on Friday, Sept. 25. The Gala is FREE to attend and ECA is extending an invitation to the entire community to join them for an uplifting celebration of the power of performing arts. To learn more and register, visit https://give.classy.org/ecagala.

