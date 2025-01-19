Sponsor spotlight: Don’t miss this year’s Edmonds Comedy Night Feb. 21 and 22, presented by Steve’s Plumbing

Get ready to laugh until your cheeks hurt — Steve’s Plumbing proudly presents the 17th Annual Edmonds Comedy Night. Mark your calendars for Feb. 21 and 22, 2025, and head on over to Edmonds Center for the Arts to experience two spectacular evenings of side-splitting fun. This is not just another comedy show; it’s the best show of the year, a must-see event filled with comedic all-stars guaranteed to leave you in stitches.

A major highlight of the night is the hilarious Susan Rice, who has been delighting audiences with her witty punchlines and down-to-earth storytelling for years. Her radiant stage presence and rapid-fire humor make her an absolute powerhouse. Next up, Andrew Frank brings a unique blend of clever observations and thought-provoking comedy that keeps audiences guessing and giggling all at once. Known for his razor-sharp wit, Andrew’s sets are both intellectually stimulating and hysterically funny.

Also taking the stage is Rick Taylor, a comic who has mastered the art of blending everyday experiences with delightfully absurd twists. Expect big laughs from Rick’s ability to transform ordinary scenarios into comedic gold. And don’t miss Ann Elise, whose infectious energy and relatable anecdotes create an instant connection with the crowd. Her comedic timing and knack for finding humor in life’s little mishaps will have you roaring with laughter.

Hosting this incredible lineup is none other than the incomparable Kermet Apio, a beloved local favorite whose friendly style and quick-witted banter perfectly tie the night together. With Kermet at the helm, you can count on a well-paced, high-energy show that will keep you chuckling from start to finish.

What makes the 17th Annual Edmonds Comedy Night truly special — beyond the top-tier entertainment — is its mission. Proceeds benefit the Parent Leaders for the Edmonds School District, a vital organization that supports parents, students, and school programs throughout the community. Your ticket purchase helps fund initiatives that empower parent leaders, enhance academic opportunities and foster a dynamic learning environment for everyone in the Edmonds School District.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of this epic celebration of comedy and community. Whether you’re looking for a perfect date night, a memorable evening with friends, or an all-around entertaining outing, this two-night event promises non-stop laughs and a feel-good atmosphere. Get your tickets now for Steve’s Plumbing presents the 17th Annual Edmonds Comedy Night and join us in making a meaningful difference while having the time of your life.

Learn more and purchase tickets here.