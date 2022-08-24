Sponsor spotlight: Dungeness Crab and Caesar Salad this week’s special at Scotty’s Food Truck

If you’re thinking it’s too hot to cook this week, consider a meal from Scotty’s Food Truck in Edmonds’ Five Corners neighborhood.

Scotty’s will be open Thursday through Saturday this week. Fresh caught, sweet Pacific Dungeness crab served atop a Caesar salad awaits you — this week’s special is Dungeness Crab and Caesar Salad. 

Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615

Five Corners in Edmonds
8330 212th St. S.W.
Thursday, Friday and Saturday
4-7:30 p.m.

