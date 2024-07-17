Sponsor spotlight: Dungeness Crab and Shrimp Louie the special at Scotty’s Food Truck

Prepare to be wowed by the Dungeness Crab and Shrimp Louie — a culinary delight — at Scotty’s Food Truck this week. It features:
- Succulent Dungeness crab and juicy shrimp
- Crisp romaine, cool cucumber and juicy tomatoes
- Briny black olives and tangy pickled asparagus
- Topped with a perfectly cooked hard-boiled egg
This hearty salad is a symphony of textures and flavors that will leave you feeling satisfied and refreshed. Treat yourself to the ultimate seafood experience.Scotty’s will be at Five Corners in the Calvary Church parking lot from 3:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615.
Open Thursday, Friday and Saturday
3:30-7:30 p.m.
Five Corners in Edmonds
8330 212th St. S.W.
