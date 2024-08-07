Sponsor spotlight: Dungeness Crab Caesar Salad the special at Scotty’s Food Truck this week

Dive into a taste of the Pacific Northwest at Scotty’s Food Truck this week with the Dungeness Crab Caesar Salad.

It features:

Wild-caught Dungeness crab meat

Crisp romaine lettuce

Homemade Caesar dressing

Freshly grated Parmesan

Crunchy croutons

Savor the sweet, delicate flavor of Dungeness crab as it mingles with the creamy, garlicky notes of our signature Caesar dressing. Topped with crunchy croutons and a shower of Parmesan, this salad is a true Pacific Northwest delight.

Elevate your next meal with this restaurant-quality Dungeness Crab Caesar Salad. Whether you’re entertaining guests or treating yourself, this salad is sure to impress with its coastal-inspired flavors and luxurious texture.

Scotty’s will be at Five Corners in the Calvary Church parking lot from 3:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615.

Open Thursday, Friday and Saturday

3:30-7:30 p.m.

Five Corners in Edmonds

8330 212th St. S.W.