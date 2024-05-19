Sponsor spotlight: Edmonds Arts Festival Operations Team hiring for 2024 festival

Perfect temp job for students or anyone looking to make a little extra cash

On Father’s Day weekend, hundreds of artists gather at Frances Anderson Center for the beloved Edmonds Arts Festival. With crowds numbering in the thousands, the field is a hive of activity. In order to make that all happen, the Operations Team will be hard at work for 12 days that include set up, trouble-shooting and clean-up, and tear down. This is a perfect job for a responsible high school student, a college student home on break, or anyone who has a couple free weeks and would like to earn a little extra money!

What we need:

We are looking for individuals ages 16 and up who are willing to do some manual labor, have some fun, make some money and take part in an amazing event. Between 15-18 people throughout the festival are needed, and pay starts at $19.50 per hour.

Duties include:

– Moving festival gear from storage to the Frances Anderson Center and back

– Festival setup and tear down

– Routine cleaning and garbage patrols during the festival weekend

– Other duties as directed by the Operations Directors

Available shift times:

Thursday, June 6: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. (12 positions)

Friday, June 7: 8 a.m.– 6 p.m. (10 positions)

Saturday, June 8: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. (2 positions)

Monday, June 10: 1 p.m. – 8 p.m. (2 positions)

Wednesday, June 12: 8 a.m. – 5 .p.m (6-8 positions)

Wednesday, June 12: 5 p.m. – midnight (4 positions ages 18 and older only)

Thursday, June 13: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. (10 positions)

Friday, June 14: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. and 12 p.m. – 8 p.m. (6 positions each shift)

Saturday, June 15: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. and 12 p.m. – 8 p.m. (6 positions each shift)

Sunday, June 16: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. and 12 p.m. – 8 p.m. (6 positions each shift)

Monday, June 17: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. (12 positions)

Tuesday, June 18: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. (12 positions)

Some flexibility is available, but commitment is necessary. If interested, please contact Shane Pocius for more information: email: spocius@edmondsartsfestival.org,

Phone or text: 206-992-3320 (please leave a message)