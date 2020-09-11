Sponsor spotlight: Edmonds Bookshop, a longtime supporter of Edmonds Center for the Arts

The Edmonds Bookshop is a longtime supporter of Edmonds Center for the Arts (ECA). Business owners David Brewster and Mary Kay Sneeringer share their story and passion about supporting their local community.

What should the community know about Edmonds Bookshop?

Edmonds Bookshop is an independent bookstore serving readers of all ages and reading interests. Customers from Edmonds and surrounding communities appreciate our wide selection of current and classic titles, along with numerous cards and gift items. We are happy to recommend books and can special order anything we don’t have.

How did you get into the business?

We are devout readers and have spent the greater parts of our working lives around books and publishing. We purchased Edmonds Bookshop in 2001, becoming the fourth local family to own the bookstore, and we are pleased to be approaching Edmonds Bookshop’s 50th anniversary in 2022.

Why do you support ECA and the performing arts?

We want to demonstrate our pride in Edmonds by supporting Edmonds Center for the Arts, Cascadia Museum, Edmonds Waterfront Center and Edmonds Food Bank, in order to help sustain and build this rich community. We are also in the fortunate position to be able to give back to the community we love. And, we are devoted live music fans.

Edmonds Bookshop provides resources for the ECA Equity Study Project undertaken by its staff and boards. In addition to being season sponsors, we have sponsored several individual performances and helped underwrite ECA’s Education and Outreach efforts. And, we are season ticket subscribers.

What do you want to tell the Edmonds community during these challenging times?

Books and reading are essential to life and provide perspective and inspiration when they are most needed. Our bookstore is a source for education and information, and perhaps also a refuge from the storm. We are so very grateful that our customers continue to support us in these uncertain times.

***

The Edmonds Bookshop is a Producing Sponsor of ECA’s upcoming Virtual Gala & Auction on Friday, September 25th. The Gala is FREE to attend and ECA is extending an invitation to the entire community to join them for an uplifting celebration of the power of performing arts. To learn more and register, visit https://give.classy.org/ecagala

