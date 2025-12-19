Sponsor spotlight: Edmonds Center for the Arts announces new shows

Edmonds Center for the Arts is pleased to announce four new Special Engagements as part of the 2025/2026 Season. Neko Case, The Wallflowers, Coast to Coast Tour, and Sierra Hull will all be making their way to Edmonds in 2026. Tickets are on sale now at ec4arts.org.

Neko Case

Neon Grey Midnight Green Tour

with supporting act Destroyer

Feb. 27, 2026

Singer, songwriter, music producer, visual artist, and writer Neko Case is the consummate career artist — fearless and versatile, with a fierce work ethic and a constant drive to search deeper within herself for creative growth. Called “one of America’s best and most ambitious singer-songwriters” by Rolling Stone and “essentially peerless” by NPR, Case has long been revered as one of music’s most influential artists, whose authenticity, lyrical storytelling, and sly wit have endeared her to a legion of critics, musicians and lifelong fans.

The Wallflowers

April 18, 2026

The Wallflowers mark the 30th anniversary of their landmark album Bringing Down the Horse, performing their classic album in its entirety, in sequence. Originally released on May 21,1996, Bringing Down the Horse was a critical and commercial triumph. The album peaked at number four on the Billboard 200 and was certified quadruple platinum, cementing the band’s place in ‘90s rock history. The Wallflowers will also pay tribute to the 50th anniversary of Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers by playing Petty’s 1982 album Long After Dark in its entirety and in sequence as well.

The Coast To Coast Tour

Colin James, Matt Andersen & Terra Lightfoot

April 19, 2026

Get ready for a rich tapestry of blues, folk, rock, and soul as three distinctive voices weaving their stories into one extraordinary evening. Colin James remains one of Canada’s most enduring and versatile blues-rock artists. Matt Andersen brings a lifetime of music to every note he plays, showcasing a tender blend of folk and soul, reflecting a songwriter grounded in the things that matter most. And to describe pop songsmith, guitarist and vocalist Terra Lightfoot’s decade-plus musical evolution as astonishing is an understatement. Together, these three artists at the height of their potential promise a night of musical magic to remember.

Sierra Hull

April 22, 2026

Sierra Hull is a seven-time IBMA Mandolin Player of the Year, six-time GRAMMY nominee, and one of bluegrass and Americana’s most dynamic voices. Her latest album, A Tip Toe High Wire, highlights her songwriting and instrumental mastery, and features Béla Fleck, Tim O’Brien, and Aoife O’Donovan. The album balances tradition with innovation, and is nominated for four GRAMMY Awards. Hull has shared stages with Alison Krauss, Eric Clapton, Sturgill Simpson, Slash, and Robert Randolph, and performed on NPR’s Tiny Desk and The Kelly Clarkson Show. She is the first female artist with a Gibson signature mandolin and a Tennessee Governor’s Distinguished Arts Award recipient.

