Sponsor spotlight: Edmonds College Art Department partners with Koenig Financial Group for Art Walk Edmonds

Koenig Financial Group of Edmonds is proud to partner with the Edmonds College Art Department to bring artists to Art Walk Edmonds. For the Aug. 15 Art Walk, the Koenig Financial Group offices will showcase Vey Reutov and Shivam Bhardwaj.

Vey is an emerging artist with a fire for depicting fiction and surrealism into her artwork. Her creations are a manifestation of dream-like imagery that transports the viewer into a fairytale world. Her second show, “Into the Inkwell II” is a further exploration of ghost stories translated into drawings of ink: The ghosts we chase, the ghosts we run from, and the ghosts that are still with us. Vey believes it is these deep, haunting thoughts that are a reminder to take a deeper look within ourselves and reflect about who we are.

Vey is a student at Edmonds College and a recipient of the Edmonds Festival of the Arts Scholarship, as well as the Ruby and Louie May Endowed Scholarship. She is on track to receive her associate’s degree in visual communications and technical arts in spring of next year.

Shivam is a self-taught artist who primarily works with oil paint and charcoal mediums. He has been drawing since he was a kid and started painting a few years ago. He focuses on all aspects of “painting”. He has done portraits and abstract work. He gathers his inspiration from other great artists. He learns by replicating their style and implementing it to his ideas. He enjoys the challenge of replication. The main thing that drives him is the idea of creating something out of nothing. In the future, he wants to try landscape painting and sculpting. Shivam is a graduate of Edmonds College. He currently tutors Edmonds students and will begin independent studies with an Edmonds Art Department faculty member in the fall.

“We are thrilled to be collaborating with Audineh Asaf, faculty and chair of the Edmonds College Art Department, for August and beyond,” said Cathy Baran, marketing director at Koenig Financial Group. “The quality of Vey and Shivam’s art is truly quite extraordinary. We cannot wait to bring more Edmonds College artists to the Edmonds community in months to come.”

September’s Art Walk will be the final showing for Vey and Shivam’s artwork. The goal is to rotate through various Edmonds College artists in Koenig’s downtown Edmonds location throughout the year. They hope you stop by the office to experience the art, talk to the artists and enjoy some refreshments while you check out all that Art Walk Edmonds has to offer.

Koenig Financial Group (Securities and Advisory Services offered through Harbour Investments, Inc. Member SIPC) offers services in the areas of financial planning, portfolio management, corporate retirement plans, and insurance which allows them to effectively act with the client’s best interest as their number-one goal. Koenig has the needed experience to support complex financial needs in such areas as retirement and education funding, tax mitigation, goals-based investing and portfolio management, risk management and wealth transfer for both families and businesses. Certified Financial Planner professionals include Jeff Janeway, CFP, CRPC and Todd McCaffray, CFP, ChFC. More information: www.koenigfinancialgroup.com

Edmonds College Art Department offers a range of introductory and advanced courses that fulfill the humanities distribution requirements for the associate in arts (AA) and associate of technical arts (ATA) degrees. The department offers studio courses in drawing, painting, design, sculpture and pottery. In addition, they provide lecture-based classes in art appreciation and art history. More information here.

Art Walk Edmonds is a free community event held monthly throughout the year. All month long, Edmonds businesses host local art in their locations starting the first of the month so that visitors can come any time they are open. In addition, every Third Thursday from 5-8 p.m. participating businesses open their doors to showcase local and regional art — offering the public the chance to meet and interact directly with the artists. More information: www.artwalkedmonds.com

