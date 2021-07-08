Sponsor spotlight: Edmonds Summer Wine Walk returns Saturday, Aug. 7

The pandemic canceled last year’s events, but Art Walk Edmonds is excited to announce that the Edmonds Summer Wine Walk is back this year and bigger than ever. Come sip local wines, shop small, socialize with good friends and support the Arts in Edmonds all on a gorgeous summer evening – Saturday, Aug. 7 from 5-8 p.m. Tickets are on sale online for $30 each at www.ArtWalkEdmonds.com/wine-walks. Sell-outs are expected this year as in the past.

This is Art Walk Edmonds’ only fundraiser of the year, and like many non-profits, they were affected by the loss of last year’s fundraiser. Profits raised from this year’s Wine Walks will help continue to support the Art Walk Edmonds Third Thursday Art Walks, the Wreath Walk in December, fund special events and help to install new murals through Mural Project Edmonds.

Art Walk Edmonds, in partnership with Seattle Uncorked is bringing a sampling of luscious local Washington wineries to your favorite downtown Edmonds business locations. Meet the local winemakers who will be pouring tastes of their hand-crafted wines in various shops on a gorgeous summer evening. These award-winning boutique wineries will each have a few options for our wine-loving public to taste.

Changes have been made to ease congestion and help allay peoples’ concerns now that the pandemic restrictions have been lifted:

More Sip Stops (19)

More Wineries (22)

Larger, but still walkable area spread out throughout the downtown core

Three outdoor check-in locations rather than one central check-in.

Wine Walk Locations and Wineries:

You are sure to find a new favorite bottle or two these evenings. Bottles of wine can be purchased directly at the tasting tables or at the Pop-Up Wine Shop set up at Coldwell Banker Bain, tax-free for the evening. A percentage of every purchase goes back to Art Walk Edmonds to fund the Arts in Edmonds.

Art Walk Edmonds is grateful to sponsors Coldwell Banker Bain of Edmonds, Ombu Salon + Spa, Cole Gallery, and Adam Cobb of Windermere Real Estate Edmonds. Further, Krause & Thorpe Wealth Management Team is sponsoring the complimentary tasting glasses and Coldwell Banker Bain of Edmonds is sponsoring stylish reusable bottle tote bags. New this year is a Photo Booth at and sponsored by Berkshire Hathaway. Make sure and get your picture taken with the fun, green-screened background.

Participation in the Edmonds Wine Walks will mean you are contributing toward a great cause and supporting the arts in our community. Art Walk Edmonds, a non-profit organization, organizes and promotes the monthly Art Walks held in downtown Edmonds. Learn more about Art Walk Edmonds at www.ArtWalkEdmonds.com.

What you need to know to go: