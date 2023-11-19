Sponsor spotlight: Elevate your interior by tailoring design to fit your lifestyle and belongings

Rachael Bauer, Interior Designer

LEED AP ID+C, NCIDQ #30282

425-765-7680 | www.rbbydesign.com

Have you entered a furniture showroom or viewed a professionally staged home for sale and wondered how to replicate that pristine, orderly aesthetic in your own living space and, more importantly, make it last? What’s often absent in such settings are the personalized elements and essential items integral to our daily routines. Considering these aspects is crucial in any interior design endeavor. Refreshing the design of your space offers a chance to not only update its appearance but also to acknowledge how your lifestyle and possessions significantly shape the overall perception of your environment.

First Step: Evaluation

I suggest assessing your genuine needs, delving into how, where and when you utilize various items. This encompasses appliances, dishware, supplies, clothing, books, technology, electronics, and other accessories. Equally vital is recognizing the belongings that hold significance for you, such as art, photographs, mementos, and decorative pieces. For assistance in this process, consider a professional organizer like The Tidy Rebel, based in the Edmonds area. Share these insights with your interior designer to ensure their design recommendation not only integrates seamlessly with your current lifestyle and cherished possessions but also enhances and addresses any challenges, whether known or unknown.

Second Step: Integration of Design

Your interior designer can use your assessments to meticulously plan and position any built-in elements that house and showcase your items with intention and purpose. For instance, contemplate the visibility and accessibility frequency of your belongings – are they better suited in closed cabinets, open shelving, or a combination of both? In a given area, the use of bins or baskets in various styles and levels of transparency can either highlight or, if desired, organize and conceal elements.

Opting for a fully enclosed storage space could be more appropriate for items with infrequent access or that might be visually unappealing. Simply designate the types of bins or packaging to aid in identifying the required shelving style, quantity and the space allocated for such systems. Your interior designer can collaborate with closet experts or your contractor to create tailored storage solutions at a variety of price-point offerings.

Third Step: Test

A practical approach to validating your assessment and your interior designer’s recommendation is to procure the required containers or bins upfront, ensuring the new design aligns well with your goals. Alternatively, seek out an interior designer equipped with 3D software capabilities to confirm spatial allowances. This allows for swift adjustments to the design and space before the construction phase, minimizing the risk of unforeseen budgetary and construction challenges that may arise during or after project completion.

The End Result

Undoubtedly, the success and longevity of a freshly designed interior hinge not only on the design itself, but also on all the elements within the space. The outcome can reflect contents in a positive light and facilitate their practical use in your daily life. These “extras” can either embellish or diminish the overall appeal of a space, underscoring the importance of thorough planning with your interior designer for a lasting design that complements and elevates your lifestyle.

These design insights are provided by Rachael Bauer, interior designer and owner of rb.by.design.