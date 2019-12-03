Sponsor spotlight: Enjoy a festive meal at Caravan Kabob

Ready for a holiday filled with more ease and a little spice? There’s no need to drive to Seattle to enjoy a festive meal. Instead saunter in to Caravan Kabob at Firdale Village in Edmonds.

The inviting restaurant is a perfect stop after a day of shopping or running errands. Pop in and be pampered with a cup their exceptional Kashmiri Chai, piping hot soup, or a tasty kabob.

This holiday season, Caravan Kabob’s extensively trained chef Shazad Raja is over the moon happy to cook or cater for your friends, family or office parties.

Caravan Kabob’s delectable menu brings Mediterranean, Indian and European taste treats close to home. Tutored by Greek “Yia Yias,” his menu is a collection memories, experience and flavor. Shahzad’s goal is to provide customers with healthy, delicious, affordable worldwide cuisine.

With all this festivity, you’ll need something to toast with. From now until Dec. 22 — on Tuesday, Wednesday and Sundays — enjoy a half-price bottle of their featured French red wine blend.

Something sweet? This chef delights in gifting diners with an extra special treat. Simply mention this story, and/or show the link on your phone to receive free baklava for the table (be challenged to take just a bite, it’s that good!) This offer is valid for lunch or dinner, Tuesday, Wednesday or Sunday.

Caravan Kabob

206-546-7999

9711 Firdale Ave.

Edmonds

Tuesday-Sunday 11 a.m.-9: 30 p.m.

(closed from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.)

Closed on Mondays