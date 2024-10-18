Sponsor spotlight: Enjoy a spooktacular night of WINGO, sponsored by Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary Oct. 26

Get ready for a spooktacular night of WINGO with the Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary Club.

Dust off your most creative costume (think prize money), because WINGO is serving up a hauntingly good time on Friday, Oct. 26. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the first game is at 7 p.m. at the Old Opera House, 515 Dayton St., Edmonds.

This isn’t your grandma’s bingo night. We’re talking wine, whiskey (and beer!), hot dogs and snacks to keep the fun bubbling. Plus, we’ve got exhilarating bingo games with a chance to win big. Feeling lucky? Enter the costume contest for a shot at a cool prize. All this for just $50? You bet! Your ticket includes three free bingo cards and a drink ticket for your choice of spooky sips.

But wait, there’s more! The good times you have at WINGO go toward supporting amazing local organizations like the Edmonds Food Bank, Boys and Girls Club, veterans and scholarships for local students. Feeling good never felt so good.

Ready to join the fun? Snag your tickets and get all the details at daybreakersrotary.com/wingo. Don’t forget, you gotta be 21 or older to join the party.

See you there, fright fans.