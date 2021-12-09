Sponsor spotlight: Enjoy comfort food from Scotty’s Food Truck this week

Good food is comforting during these cold, dark evenings. Why not enjoy a piping hot meal from Scotty’s Food Truck? This week, they’ll once again be at their usual spot near Five Corners in Edmonds.

Try a steaming hot bowl of their wildly popular Clam Chowder, or try their festival favorite — Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad.

Scotty’s Food Truck will be in Edmonds at Five Corners Calvary Chapel parking lot on Thursday, Friday and Saturday this week.

Please note, their hours for this week: 4-7:30 p.m. Thursday – Saturday

Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615

Five Corners in Edmonds

8330 212th St. S.W.

Thursday-Saturday

4-7:30 p.m.