Sponsor spotlight: Enjoy your favorites this week at Scotty’s Food Truck

Whether you are craving Blackened salmon Caesar salad or jumbo shrimp tacos — or maybe a hot bowl of clam chowder — Scotty’s Food Truck will be in its usual Edmonds spot at Five Corners Calvary Chapel on Thursday, Friday and Saturday this week.
Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615
Five Corners in Edmonds
8330 212th St. S.W.
Thursday-Saturday
3:30-7:30 p.m.
