Sponsor spotlight: Essential spring home maintenance activities  

The winter months are ending and now is the perfect time to start preparing your home for the spring. Seasonal maintenance is key to keeping your home functioning at optimal levels. Taking preventive measures now such as scheduling an air conditioning tune-up or cleaning out your gutters can help you avoid costly repairs to your home in the future. To keep your home comfortable and enjoyable during the spring months, consider adding these maintenance items to your list of at-home activities.

Schedule an HVAC tune-up. Your unit has been neglected all winter so before switching your HVAC to cooler temperatures, schedule an appointment with a HVAC professional to inspect your air conditioning unit. If your air conditioning is working at peak performance, you can extend the life of your unit and save money on repairs. A professional will clean your unit and check for any leaks. If your air conditioning is in good shape, make sure you change your air filter to reduce the wear and tear on your unit and improve the air flow in your home.

Clean Out Your Gutters. Debris from winter storms clog gutters. While it may seem like a hassle, it is important to make sure your gutters are clear to accommodate for spring showers. Your gutters protect your home’s foundation, roof, and walls by controlling the flow of rainwater from your roofline. Neglecting your gutters can lead to mold or water damage to the exterior or interior of your home. Ladder safety when clearing out your gutters is a priority. Make sure to read all of the warning labels and follow the instructions on your ladder closely.

Trim Trees. Any home can benefit from the shade and beauty of trees. Taking time to remove broken branches can prevent damage to your property and keep your family safe from a limb falling. Removing dead or diseased branches keeps trees healthy. To ensure your trees are trimmed safely consider hiring an arborist, especially if any of the trees are near powerlines.

Repair Your Roof. Snow and ice can wreak havoc on your roof. First, conduct a visual inspection of your roof. Look for shingles that may have shifted during the winter months. Another sign of roof damage is if any of your shingles are cracked or missing. Delaying roof repairs can turn a small leak into a big problem for your home. If your roof looks like it needs attention, make sure to contact a professional roofer for repairs.

Check Out Your Windows. With the spring months around the corner, you want to make sure the air conditioning is cooling the inside of your home and not escaping through leaks or cracks. By caulking or adding weather stripping to your windows the air can stay in your home. If your windows are in good shape, a simple household window cleaner can clear up dirt and debris on glass from the winter months. Avoid using a power washer on your screens, it could damage them.

— By Joseph Irons, President, Irons Brothers Construction, Inc.