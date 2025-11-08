Sponsor spotlight: Everything happening in Edmonds this holiday season

The most wonderful time of the year just got a little more wonderful!

This holiday season, Edmonds is pulling out all the stops, with a packed lineup of festive events, seasonal celebrations, jolly clings with cute sayings in downtown business windows, and community traditions that’ll have you bundled up and out on the town from Thanksgiving through New Year’s.

Whether you’re hunting for the perfect handmade gift at a holiday market, catching a world-class performance at the Edmonds Center for the Arts, or hopping aboard the free holiday trolley with Emily the Elf, there’s something magical happening on nearly every corner of Downtown and beyond.

Clear your calendar, charge your phone (you’ll want those photos), and get ready to make memories—because Edmonds is going to be your favorite holiday destination.

And, pssst. Bookmark this extremely long list — you’ll be checking it more than twice, and we’ll be updating it as we have more to share.

Edmonds Holiday Market, Most Saturdays, November-December

The Edmonds Holiday Market sets up in the same few blocks around 5th and Main Downtown, just two weeks after the Edmonds Historical Museum’s Summer Market wraps up for the season. Expect fragrant wreaths, handmade gifts, salty caramels, live music and snacks to keep you fueled. Check out the dates here, and don’t forget to click around the site for guidance on getting to Edmonds and tips for parking.

First Dibs, Nov. 15

Kick off the season downtown with First Dibs, an annual shopping event that includes exclusive discounts and, of course, wine! Write it on the calendar now: You’re busy from 5-8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 15. You’ll be strolling shops, sipping wine from a commemorative glass (or not! Wine sipping is not required), nomming on holiday-inspired nibbles, and taking advantage of specials you won’t see again until next year. If you’re sipping, wine tickets need to be pre-purchased, and all proceeds benefit Washington Kids. Check in at Ombu Salon to receive your wine glass, tickets, wristband and list of participating shops. Learn more and plan your day here.

O Christmas Tea: A British Comedy, Nov. 20

Fans of Monty Python, Mr. Bean, and Dr. Seuss — grab your teacups! London’s award-winning duo James & Jamesy bring their hilariously inventive holiday show to Edmonds for two performances (3 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.). When disaster strikes at their Christmas tea party and floods the world with tea, this charismatic pair comes up with wildly funny solutions in an aquatic escapade brimming with wordplay, physical comedy and heart. Critics call it “outrageously funny” and “a masterpiece of physical comedy” — plus, it’s fun for all ages. Don’t miss this celebration of friendship and imagination that’ll leave you profoundly happy. Get your tickets here.

Tree Lighting, Nov. 29

Join friends and neighbors at Centennial Plaza (5th Avenue North and Bell Street) on the Saturday after Thanksgiving for the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce’s Tree Lighting Ceremony. The fun kicks off at 2 p.m. with vendors selling holiday treats, free warm beverages, kids’ craft activities, and donation drives. Santa arrives at 3 p.m. for selfies, and the official program begins at 4:30 p.m., with the annual lighting of the tree. Bonus: If your letters for Santa are ready, drop them in the red mailbox — it has a direct line to the elves at the North Pole. After the 5 p.m. program ends, head to The Masonic Center at the Old Opera House (515 Dayton St.) for a free after-party with treats, holiday movies and more photos with Santa until 7 p.m. Make a day of it — it’s Shop Small Saturday, after all! More info, and plan your day, here.

Mrs. Dilber’s Christmas Carol, Nov. 28th-Dec. 21

If you’ve seen A Christmas Carol one too many times, The Phoenix Theatre has a subversive solution. Mrs. Dilber’s Christmas Carol flips Dickens’ classic on its head by centering not on Scrooge, but on his housekeeper — yes, the woman who strips the bedclothes from his still-cooling corpse in the original story. Playwright Arthur M. Jolly’s hilarious reimagining follows Mrs. Dilber through her own eventful night as she schemes to claim some bedcurtains of her own, navigating ghosts and diversions on a night adjacent to the more familiar tale. It’s silly, sharp and surprisingly pointed — taking aim at the social inequality that plagued Victorian England and hasn’t exactly gone away. Directed by Eric Lewis, the show runs Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m. Grab your tickets and get ready for a Christmas story you’ve never seen before.

Holiday On The Docks, Dec. 1-Jan. 3

Head down to The Port of Edmonds Marina (336 Admiral Way), warm drink in hand, Dec. 1 through Jan. 3, to point at boats donning their holiday best. Show us your favorites by adding #edmondsholidays to your social posts, highlighting the beautiful vessels!

Jake Shimabukuro’s Holidays In Hawai’i, Dec. 2

Get into the holiday spirit with ukulele virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro! This acclaimed Hawaiian musician returns to the ECA stage with a special holiday show sure to delight audiences of all ages. Known for his innovative style and infectious energy, Jake will transport you to a magical world of music and holiday cheer. Grab your seats and kick off your holidays here.

Reduced Shakespeare’s The Ultimate Christmas Show (Abridged), Dec. 3

Prepare for a fast-paced, laugh-out-loud holiday romp with the Reduced Shakespeare Company! These Three Wise Guys take you on an irreverent, heartwarming trip through centuries of Christmas traditions, all hilariously condensed into one wildly joyful theatrical celebration. Expect festive, funny, physical family fun that sends up and celebrates your favorite winter holiday traditions. Bonus: Bring a wrapped gift ($5 value or less) to participate in the audience gift exchange. It’s the perfect evening to rekindle your inner child and embrace a little familial dysfunction. Tickets here.

NEW THIS YEAR: Christmas Ship Festival, Dec. 4

The Christmas Ship Festival is departing from Edmonds! We couldn’t be more excited to welcome these beautiful ships to our docks. Watch as the festive flotilla of illuminated boats cruises into Edmonds, bringing holiday magic to the waterfront. Argosy Cruises has sailings with onboard choirs, and the 8 p.m. sailing boasts a “Jolly Hour” with a discounted drink menu to keep you merry and bright. Whether you’re watching from shore, the pier or enjoying the festivities from the water, it’s a spectacular celebration you won’t want to miss. Check the full schedule and get your tickets here.

A Celtic Christmas with The Gothard Sisters, Dec. 4

This internationally acclaimed Celtic folk group will perform a special holiday concert filled with Christmas carols, traditional Celtic tunes, and lively Irish dancing. It’s the perfect way to celebrate the beginning of the holiday season with your family and friends. Don’t miss this unforgettable experience! Reserve your seats here.

Family Fun All Season Long, December Saturdays (6th, 13th, 20th), Various Times

Bring the whole crew and jump on and off the holiday trolley for free family activities at Ace Hardware (cocoa and games), Musicology (karaoke), Main St Commons (live music), and Cascadia Art Museum (drop-in card-making station). Keep edmondsholidays.com on refresh for all the details!

Holiday Trolley + Emily The Elf, Dec. 6th, 13th, 20th, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Emily the Elf is back on the Holiday Trolley for its eleventh year. They’ll be going all around Downtown Edmonds—there are stops at places from Ace Hardware on 5th Avenue South to Cascadia Art Museum at Salish Crossing. Grab the kids, the relatives, and all of your out-of-town friends and guests to tour the town while humming your favorite carols. It’s FREE for all thanks to our generous sponsors!

Emily the Elf (and a special appearance from the Edmonds king of Christmas himself, Richard Taylor Jr.) will spread cheer and fun tidbits about our historic seaside city while you take in the sights and sounds of the season. The trolley comes by every 30 minutes, so you’ll have plenty of opportunities to catch it. Hop off and stroll, get back on, and spend the day playing in between shopping, eating, and sipping (reminder: no food or drink on the trolley, please!). You can find the trolley map and dates here.

Holiday Night at The Marina, Dec. 11

Bundle up and mosey to the marina for a magical evening of festive fun from 6-8 p.m.! The waterfront comes alive with live music from One Love Bridge while you sip on free hot apple cider and munch on tasty treats. You and yours will ooh and ahh over the beautifully decorated boats twinkling along the docks, and be invited onboard the Puget Sound Express whale watching boat during its special open house. Santa will also make a special appearance to spread holiday cheer and pose for photos. This FREE, fun-filled evening at Mary Lou Block Public Plaza (458 Admiral Way) is perfect for the whole community. The plaza is ADA accessible, so bring everyone to celebrate the season! More info here.

Free Holiday Movies, Dec. 12 and 19

Settle into a cushy seat at The Edmonds Theater for holiday cartoons at 3:30 p.m., followed by The Santa Clause (Dec. 12) and Miracle on 34th Street (Dec. 19) at 5 p.m.

Holiday POPs, Dec. 14 and 15

Celebrate the season with the Cascade Symphony Orchestra’s collection of Christmas carols and classics! Soprano Kristin Vogel returns with her powerful lyric voice to perform inspiring holiday songs and famous operatic arias from Puccini, Bizet, Mozart and more. Acclaimed for her dramatic passion and sensitive musicality, Kristin divides her time between Vienna and the Pacific Northwest, bringing world-class talent right to Edmonds. The program features festive favorites alongside works by Johann Strauss, Sousa, and a tribute to Henry Mancini. It’s a joy-filled evening of music that might just become your new holiday tradition. Pick your date and seats here.

Artisan Alley PNW Handmade Holiday Market, Dec. 20-21

If running out of time to find the perfect gift, head to the Masonic Lodge (515 Dayton St.) for a last-minute shopping extravaganza featuring over 25 local vendors with handcrafted treasures. From hand-painted artwork and fresh-baked goods to hand-knit goodies, handmade jewelry, hand-poured candles, and handcrafted home decor, there’s something for everyone on your list. Browse freehand wood burning, handmade soap, pottery, and more—all lovingly made by Pacific Northwest artisans. The market runs both days from 10am-4pm, and you can enter a free gift basket raffle (winner announced Sunday at 3 p.m.). It’s your chance to check off those final names while supporting local makers. More details here.

The Nutcracker, Dec. 20-23

The Olympic Ballet Theatre’s production of The Nutcracker is a favorite holiday tradition. This enchanting ballet features dazzling snowflakes, a thrilling battle scene, graceful waltzing flowers, and Tchaikovsky’s iconic score. Choreographed by OBT’s artistic directors, the production boasts stunning sets you’ll only see once a year. Don’t miss this magical experience! Pick your date and your seats here.

Festive Drink Bingo, Nov. 28-Dev. 31

Say cheers to our sixth annual Festive Drink Bingo! Check 20+ participating bars and restaurants Downtown Edmonds and at Salish Crossing for everything from pumpkin-spiced cocktails to peppermint whipped cocoas—and oodles of libations in between. The rules are simple: Pick up a card from one of the participating bars or restaurants, purchase a drink (takeout counts), ask for a stamp, and enter to win prizes! Each bingo row earns you a limited-edition “Cheers Club” sticker. Bring completed cards to Santa Fe Mexican Grill & Cantina any time before Jan. 15, and you’ll be entered into a raffle for a chance to win a gift card to your favorite drink bingo location! Winners will be notified by Jan. 20.

See Santa Claus

The big guy in the suit will be in a few places around town this season, so prep those lists and practice your smiles. You (and your kiddos or grandkiddos) can send your checked-twice lists off to Mr. Claus by Polar Express mail, too. Just slip them into the red mailbox outside of the Log Cabin Visitors Center at 5th and Bell. Expect a response from one of his elves if you submit your requests in writing and send them by Dec. 14.

You’re going to be pret-ty busy this holiday season, so we expect to see a lot of you and your family. Add #edmondsholidays to your posts on social media. We’ll double-tap—and reshare—your cheer.

Created by the Edmonds City Council in early 2013, the Edmonds Downtown Alliance (Ed!) is a focused, funded organization that supports and improves business conditions in Edmonds. With over 350 members, Ed! funds programs related to activities such as beautification, marketing, security, parking, clean-up or administration. The Edmonds community recognizes Ed! by programs such as Edmonds Holidays and the Holiday Trolley, Lovin’ Summer Edmonds, After Hours Parking signage, bright green umbrellas and bike racks, among other strategic programs. For more information, we invite you to visit edmondsdowntown.org.