Sponsor spotlight: Explore Mountlake Terrace — Friday, Aug. 30 festival celebrates new light rail station opening

A message from the Mountlake Terrace Chamber of Commerce and the City of Mountlake Terrace:
The Grand Opening of the Mountlake Terrace light rail station is coming Friday, Aug. 30.
Join us from 4 to 8 p.m. for an incredible festival celebrating the new Sound Transit station, our beautiful Mountlake Terrace community, small businesses, and more!
*Free rides on light rail all day!*
Check out 100 local businesses and community organizations, live performances on our Main Stage, games and activities for all ages, an incredible interactive community mural, and more!
4-8 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 30
Mountlake Terrace Transit Center
6001 236th St. S.W.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.