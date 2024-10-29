Sponsor spotlight: Fall into great entertainment this season at Edmonds Center for the Arts

If you are looking for fun and unique shows to see in Edmonds this autumn, we’ve got you covered. Our fall lineup brings a bountiful array of entertainment for all tastes, from New Wave and Americana to folk, Afro Jazz, a cappella harmonies, and holiday favorites.

Join us at ECA to connect with the community and celebrate moments of shared joy as we experience the magic of live performance together.

Explore all the upcoming shows at EC4ARTS.ORG.

Noah Gundersen and Abby Gundersen kick off the month with a performance celebrating the 10th anniversary of his breakthrough album Ledges on Nov. 1* (*Low Ticket Alert!). Seattle native Gundersen is a big and golden-voiced singer-songwriter whose lilting melodies soar – intimate and lovely.

Nite Wave turns up the heat with their ’80s New Wave party on Nov. 2. Paying homage to the artists who designed a decade, Nite Wave brings an infectious energy to their shows. From Prince to Depeche Mode to Duran Duran to INXS and more, let Nite Wave transport you back to a simpler time when the hair was big, and the hits were even bigger.

The inspiring voices of Nobuntu are ready to take you on a musical journey to Zimbabwe on Nov. 6.

Nobuntu has drawn international acclaim for their inventive performances that range from traditional Zimbabwean songs to Afro Jazz to Gospel. The ensemble performs with pure voices, augmented by minimalistic percussion, traditional instruments, and organic, authentic dance movements.

Joshua Radin and Ron Pope deliver a masterclass in storytelling through music, seamlessly blending folk and rock with heartfelt sincerity, creating a live performance that is both intimate and powerful. Join us on Nov. 7 for a night of Americana, folk and songwriting genius with this talented duo.

The Philip Glass Ensemble brings a night of cerebral entertainment on Nov. 16. Glass founded the PGE as a laboratory for his music to develop a performance practice to meet the unprecedented technical and artistic demands of his compositions. A free pre-show talk takes the audience on a deep dive into the work of Philip Glass, exploring the intricate textures and emotional landscapes of the compositions and Glass’s enduring impact on the world of minimalism.

Ukulele master Jake Shimabukuro returns to the ECA with his highly anticipated holiday show, Holidays in Hawai’i on Nov.19. Jake has captivated audiences around the world with his unique and dynamic style, embracing a deep love and respect for the ukulele. Throughout his career, he’s explored new and unexpected ways to push the boundaries of what’s possible on the humble four-strings.

Iconic comedian Paula Poundstone’s show on Nov. 8 is nearly sold out, but more laughs await at the 44th Annual Seattle Comedy Competition on Nov. 20. ECA presents the opening night of the semi-finals of this popular local event, with the top five acts offering their very best ten-minute routines and competing for over $15,000 in cash prizes.

Michael Cavanaugh’s A Merry Rockin’ Christmas Show on Dec. 4, marks Cavanaugh’s anticipated return to the ECA stage.

Charismatic Grammy and Emmy nominee Michael Cavanaugh gained fame after he was hand-picked by Billy Joel to star in the Broadway musical Movin’ Out. His interpretation of the modern rock/pop classics inspired Billboard to call him “The New Voice of the American Rock and Roll Songbook.”

With a full backing band and Michael’s famous showmanship and vocals, this holiday show combines modern Christmas songs classic holiday hits like Jingle Bell Rock and Winter Wonderland to create a fun, rockin’ musical show for the yuletide season.

Add some tropical flair to your holiday season with Kalani Pe‘a’s Hawaiian Christmas on Dec. 8. A celebration of the warmth and special “aloha” of the holiday season, Kalani will share much-loved songs from both western and Hawaiian roots. A three-time Grammy winner, Kalani is a charismatic performer with a gorgeous voice, powerful presence, and captivating style not-to-be-missed. Local hula performers from Hālau Hula Ka Lei Mokihana I Ka Ua Noe will join him on stage.

Take 6 wraps up the year in style on Dec. 27. The most awarded a cappella group in history, Take 6 was heralded by Quincy Jones as the “baddest vocal cats on the planet!” From straight-ahead jazz to pop to adult R&B, doo wop to blues, get ready for an a cappella extravaganza where six voices blend so seamlessly, you’ll swear there’s a hidden orchestra backstage.

Explore the full 24/25 season lineup at EC4ARTS.ORG, or connect with us by visiting, calling, or emailing the ECA Box Office. Located at 410 4th Ave. N., the box office is open noon-5 p.m. on weekdays, with extended hours on performance nights. Reach us at boxoffice@ec4arts.org or 425-275-9595.

Funded in part by the City of Edmonds Tourism Promotional Fund