Sponsor spotlight: Family fun at the Edmonds Arts Festival

The Edmonds Arts Festival is about art, but it’s also about families and children. Besides fun food options, we also have two special offerings for children: Kids Create and Student Art. In addition, we have art displayed by this year’s scholarship winners.

Kids Create will be set up in a large tent on the Edmonds Library Plaza, where two of our directors will provide painting and drawing projects for elementary-age students. Children will have the opportunity to experiment and play with the art supplies and create something all their own. We do require parents to be there with their children, which makes the experience collaborative and fun for the whole family.

A big pleaser for so many of our patrons is the Student Art Exhibit. Downstairs in the Frances Anderson Center, the hallways and some classrooms are filled with art from 35 of our local schools. All 1100 pieces were selected by a jury so that at each school, there was competition to be accepted at the festival. No matter if you are a parent or grand-parent, or a lover of art and children, it is delightful to see the work of these young artists.

Each year one student’s entry is selected for the student poster. This year’s delightful poster is titled “Peacock” and was created by Marley Taylor, a second grader at Martha Lake Elementary School. The poster is for sale in the Festival Store.

An awards ceremony will be held Saturday morning at 10 a.m. on the festival main stage; everyone is invited to attend and cheer on these proud young artists.

Patrons may also want to attend the Scholarship Art Exhibit in the Frances Anderson Center. This art is by students pursuing a degree in the arts in college. Each year, the Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation gives scholarship to applicant from our Edmonds School District and Edmonds College. Below are entries from this year’s scholarship awards.

With all there is to offer, you are sure to enjoy the various opportunities to see these different stages of artist development.

The Edmonds Arts Festival will be at Frances Anderson Center, 700 Main St., Edmonds, Friday through Sunday, June 16-18.

Hours are Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Learn more at the festival website.