Sponsor spotlight: Feb. 1-29 — Gallery North presents an all-members Valentine’s Love & Flowers show

Gallery North is celebrating “Love and Flowers” for the month of February. Everyone knows that this is the time to celebrate Valentine’s day, but we are celebrating for the whole month of Love with artists who are collaborating their various talents to display how differently each artist views Love!

When each of us thinks about what we mean when we say the word, of course, romance is at the top of our list with chocolates, flowers, hugs, and kisses. But think of all of the times when we use the word Love in a different context. We say “I love my dog” or we talk about cat-lovers (just check out the most recent spate of cat videos!) or “I love the mountains/ocean/tacos from my favorite restaurant.” Love can have many different interpretations.

Come into the gallery during this month of love to see the variety of loves portrayed by the artists and sign up for the Peoples’ Choice award for the opportunity to win a donated artwork by one of the artists. You may also find that one of the pieces so perfectly match what you love that you just have to have it.

A reception will be held Saturday, Feb. 10 from 1-4 p.m. where you can meet artists, enjoy light refreshments, and view the beautiful display. ArtWalk will be Thursday, Feb. 15 from 5-8 pm. Edmonds Downtown Merchants are also hosting a special “Palentines” Shopping event on Thursday, Feb. 8 from 5-8 p.m. and Gallery North is pleased to participate with a variety of giftable items. Stop by to see this special show any time throughout the month.

About Gallery North: In continuous operation for over 60 years, Gallery North is one of the longest-running artists’ cooperative galleries in the nation. It continues its mission to promote and sell local art in the heart of beautiful downtown Edmonds. Located at 401 Main St., Edmonds, Gallery North is open daily. For further information, please visit the Gallery North website.

www.GalleryNorthEdmonds.com

425-774-0946