Sponsor spotlight: Financial planning business in Edmonds expanding with a focus on technology and operations.

In July of this year, Koenig Financial Group (KFG) welcomed Todd McCaffray, Certified Financial Planner™ (CFP®) to its downtown Edmonds offices. Todd joins Jeff Janeway, CFP® to add planning capacity to KFG’s growing business and to develop KFG’s corporate retirement planning business.

“I love the work that I do”, says McCaffray. “My focus has been in the corporate retirement plan space, which I’ll be able to develop further, but now I can also leverage the tools that KFG has put in place for families who need an affordable and customized approach to their financial lives.”

“We are building out a modern planning practice for our clients” offers Janeway, KFG’s managing advisor and owner. “We’re definitely focused on adopting best in class technology. We know tech can help us with efficiency while still enabling a tailored approach for each client. To that end, if we can keep fees down while providing excellent service, the client wins. Our growth seems a pretty clear signal that this is winning” says Janeway.

Janeway should have some understanding of how to make businesses more efficient. He spent nearly 18 years at Fortune 500 companies- Hewlett-Packard and Fluke Networks (now a Fortive Company after it was spun off from Danaher in 2016).

Working his way up to senior management positions in the operations of Pricing, Order Management, Call Center, Tech Support and Contracts gave him diverse experience in optimizing teams and processes.

In 2015, Janeway left corporate tech and returned to finance, an area of graduate studies while at the London Business School. With a goal to build a more efficient and affordable financial planning practice than the typical advisory businesses, he joined Mike Koenig and then fully took over the Koenig Financial Group in 2017.

As Janeway sums it up “It’s a blast! We’re clearly doing something right and I really don’t see it slowing down. We have put in place the tools and now with Todd leading the corporate plan space, we’re adding the people that will allow us to scale.”

The Koenig Financial Group is a financial planning firm that has been based in downtown Edmonds since 1994. Learn more at koenigfinancialgroup.com.

Koenig Financial Group representatives offer securities and advisory services through Harbour Investments, Inc., Member FINRA/SIPC, a Madison, WI based registered broker dealer and investment advisory firm, serving clients through a network of more than 200 investment professionals.

— Sponsored by Koenig Financial Group