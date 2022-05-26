Sponsor spotlight: Fish and chips, blackened salmon and more — the choice is yours at Scotty’s Food Truck

Scotty’s Food Truck returns to the Five Corners Calvary Chapel parking lot in Edmonds Thursday-Saturday this week. For your Memorial Day weekend dining pleasure, enjoy an order of Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad, Fish and Chips or Jumbo Shrimp Tacos.

Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615

Five Corners in Edmonds

8330 212th St. S.W.

Thursday-Saturday

3:30-7:30 p.m.