Sponsor spotlight: Five unexpected health benefits of a clean home

We all do our best to keep our homes clean. Some days, however, it’s tempting to ask how bad it would really be to skip the chores and take a break. Other days, you might just not have the time, no matter how much you would like to tackle that mess in the kitchen.

How important is a clean home? You might be surprised to learn there are multiple links between a clean home and better health—both physical and mental.

Better sleep: A cluttered room can affect your sleep, even with the lights out. It becomes yet another thing weighing on your mind after a busy day. Studies have shown that clean sheets and a clean room can make it easier to fall asleep.

Better mental health: Clutter and dirt don’t just affect your sleep, they can also impact your mental state throughout the day. A messy space can contribute to stress, anxiety, and depression. An uncluttered, clean space can help us focus better and feel calmer, less depressed, and less anxious in general. This can be especially important for those of us doing more work or schooling at home.

Promotes healthier food choices: Studies have shown that people who work in clean and orderly environments make healthier snacking choices than people who work in messier spaces. Additionally, a dirty kitchen is no fun to be in, let alone cook in. We’re more likely to eat out or order in, and less likely to cook at home. This can add up, as home-cooked meals tend to be lighter and healthier than take out, especially fast-food options.

Eases seasonal allergy ailments: Whether you suffer primarily from seasonal outdoor allergies to pollen and molds, or mainly what’s considered “indoor” allergies like dust, dust mites, pet dander, and hair, keeping a clean home can greatly reduce your symptoms.

Saves money: Surfaces are more likely to become damaged if they are coated with dirt and grime. Keeping surfaces like floors, counters and bathroom fixtures clean will help them stay looking nice for longer. Additionally, keeping appliances clean will help them work more efficiently and last longer, saving you thousands.

