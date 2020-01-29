Sponsor spotlight: Free legal clinic for seniors Feb. 5

Here’s your chance to ask your burning legal questions, at no charge.

The Edmonds Waterfront (Senior) Center and Sanders Law Group provide a free legal clinic for seniors every month, with the next one set for Wednesday, Feb. 5. The location is the office of Sanders Law Group at 152 3rd Ave. S., Suite 101, Edmonds.

This popular monthly clinic offers 15-minute individual appointments with an elder law attorney. The clinic runs from 1-3 p.m. Space is limited. Please call ahead to the Edmonds Waterfront (Senior) Center for reservations: 425-774-5555.