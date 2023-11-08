Sponsor spotlight: Fried Fresh Pacific Oysters the special at Scotty’s Food Truck this week

Scotty’s Food Truck this week is featuring a special of lightly breaded, fried Fresh Pacific Oysters with a general serving of fries.
Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615
Five Corners in Edmonds
8330 212th St. S.W.
Thursday, Friday and Saturday
3:30-7:30 p.m.
