Sponsor spotlight: From ‘needs work’ to market ready — how the Alfi Team helps sellers maximize their home’s value

Getting your home ready to sell can feel like a lot. Outdated finishes, years of belongings to sort through and repairs that have been put off for too long. It’s easy to feel stuck, especially when time and budget are tight.

That’s where we come in.

At the Alfi Real Estate Team, we’ve built a full-service system to make home prep simple, strategic and stress free. Through our partnership with JCC Concierge, a locally owned construction and project management company, we help sellers get their homes market ready without upfront costs, loans or delays. From quick touch ups to full transformations, we handle it all so your home can show at its best and sell for top dollar.

Real Updates. Real Results. Real Confidence.

We help sellers unlock the full potential of their homes without the stress, upfront cost or guesswork. Through our built-in concierge program with JCC, we coordinate smart, strategic updates that boost market value and simplify the process from start to finish.

Every seller gets a free property assessment, a customized improvement plan and access to our trusted network, all managed by us and paid at closing. We know most homeowners do not have extra cash for repairs upfront, so you can keep your money in your pocket while still getting your home ready to sell.

What We Offer

• Interior and exterior paint

• Kitchen and bath updates

• Flooring, fixtures, and lighting

• Clean-outs, staging and landscaping

• Packing, storage, and temporary housing

• Mortgage or move-related assistance if needed

How We Deliver

• Three full-time construction crews

• A dedicated local project manager

• Weekly progress updates

• Five day quotes and two week start times

• Most projects completed in four to six weeks

Why It Works

We are not just fast and full service. We are backed by guarantees designed to give you peace of mind.

• Extra Profit Guarantee – If you don’t make at least $20,000 more, we reduce the fee until you do.

• On Budget Guarantee – No surprise change orders. If something comes up, you get a $5,000 credit.

• On Time Guarantee – If we miss the go-live date, you receive $5,000 back.

It’s all part of helping you move with confidence and walk away with more.

Proudly serving Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace & surrounding areas | Contact Us | Alfi Team Link Tree

Results That Speak for Themselves

“I had the pleasure of working with Brian Alfi and JCC Concierge and overall, I was very satisfied with the exceptional service provided by this team. They truly delivered on their promise. The recommendation they made for the house was spot on and exactly what it needed to be sold! My house lasted only a couple days on the market and sold for $50k above list price! I’m glad they recommended this option or I would’ve left a significant amount of money on the table. I simply didn’t have the time to seek out contractors and manage renovations myself. Their assistance in this regard was invaluable. They took charge of finding reliable contractors and overseeing the necessary improvements, which saved me a tremendous amount of time and stress. I wholeheartedly recommend Brian and JCC Concierge to anyone looking to sell their property. They not only deliver on their promises but also go above and beyond to ensure the best possible outcome”

– Ozgur, Shoreline “I was overwhelmed with what it would take to sell my parents’ house. The Alfi Team and JCC made it simple and stress-free. The results were incredible.”

– David K., Renton

Ready to Make Your Move?

We’re here to help! Whether you’re six months out or ready to go now. If you need a contractor, or just a gut-check on what’s possible, let’s talk.

Proudly serving Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace & surrounding areas | Contact Us | Alfi Team Link Tree