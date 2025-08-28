Sponsor spotlight: Fuel your school year with library power

From Storytime to study time, your library card is a powerful tool for learning and growth.
Unlock trusted resources that support your studies from the first day of school to finals week.
Get a library card to access:
- Online tutoring and writing help.
Tutoring is available seven days a week from 1-11 p.m. in English and Spanish.
- Research for your next report.
Explore digital tools that cover everything from science and history to world cultures.
- Printing services.
Visit your local library or send your documents to us using our remote printing portal. Library customers receive a $7 printing credit each week.
- Laptops and Wi-Fi hotspots.
Borrow a Chromebook, laptop, and Wi-Fi hotspot to power through assignments and remote learning.
Finished your homework?Relax with books, comics and graphic novels, magazines, popular movies and TV shows. Or join the fun with engaging programs for all ages at a library near you.
- Kids Construction Zone: Monday, Sept. 8, 4-5 p.m., Mariner Library
Drop in after school to build and create! Construct with LEGO, Magna-tiles, K’nex, and more. For kids.
- Paws for Reading: Saturday, Sept. 13, 11 a.m.-noon, Mountlake Terrace Library
Children build reading skills and confidence by reading aloud to a certified therapy dog. For kids.
- Second Saturday Dungeons and Dragons: Saturday, Sept. 13, 4-5:30 p.m., Brier Library
Join the Brier Adventuring Guild on a brand-new quest designed for first-level heroes who are new to Dungeons & Dragons. For teens. Registration required.
- Lynnwood Library Photo Group: Monday, Sept. 15, 6-7:30 p.m., Lynnwood Library
Learn photography basics and new techniques. Explore how to display your photographs and get constructive feedback. For adults and teens.
- Game On: Tuesday, Sept. 30, 4-5:30 p.m., Edmonds Library
Play video games on Nintendo Switch, including Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and more. For teens.
Lifelong learning
Head back to school at any age with opportunities at your library.
- Attend classes on your schedule with free access to The Great Courses. Topics range from history and science to art and personal development.
- Everyone has a story. What’s yours? Discover your roots with online genealogy tools like MyHeritage and Ancestry Library Edition.
- Conversations await! Learn 70-plus world languages by engaging with real-world situations and authentic conversations on Mango Languages.
Supercharge your studies with Sno-Isle Libraries! Get a library card today.
Brier Library
3303 Brier Rd.
Brier, WA 98036
Website: www.sno-isle.org
Phone: 425-483-0888
Facebook: www.facebook.com/brierlibrary
Edmonds Library
650 Main St.
Edmonds, WA 98020
Website: www.sno-isle.org
Phone: 425-771-1933
Facebook: www.facebook.com/edmondslibrary
Lynnwood Library
19200 44th Ave. W.
Lynnwood, WA 98036
Website: www.sno-isle.org
Phone: 425-778-2148
Facebook: www.facebook.com/LynnwoodLibrary
Mariner Library
520 128th St. S.W. Suites A9 A10
Everett, WA 98204
Website: www.sno-isle.org
Phone: 425-423-9017
Facebook: www.facebook.com/MarinerLibrarySnoIsle
Mill Creek Library
15429 Bothell Everett Hwy.
Mill Creek, WA 98012
Website: www.sno-isle.org
Phone: 425-337-4822
Facebook: www.facebook.com/MCRLibrary
Mountlake Terrace Library
23300 58th Ave. W.
Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Website: www.sno-isle.org
Phone: 425-776-8722
Facebook: www.facebook.com/MountlakeTerraceLibrary
Mukilteo Library
4675 Harbour Pointe Blvd.
Mukilteo, WA 98275
Website: www.sno-isle.org
Phone: 425-493-8202
Facebook: www.facebook.com/mukilteolibrarysnoisle
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.