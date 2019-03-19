Sponsor spotlight: GAINSWave Technology aimed at improving men’s sexual health

Seattle Sexual Health Centers offers GAINSWave, a new, innovative trea protocol for men designed to improve sexual performance in a variety of ways. Men who suffer from erectile dysfunction, Peyronie’s disease, and a variety of male sexual health issues could benefit from GAINSWave treatment.

As men age and their bodies and sexual organs become less predictable, blood vessels and other important bodily functions can subside or begin to fade. This is a common precursor to erectile dysfunction, either in the form of an inability to get or sustain an erection.

Historically, men suffering from erectile dysfunction throughout Washington state have been forced to turn to prescription medication treatments or invasive surgical procedures in order to address and treat erectile dysfunction or Peyronie’s disease. But with GAINSWave technology, our team of sexual health experts can provide an alternative and effective treatment option for men suffering from ED.

​

Prescription drugs are not always a reliable form of treatment as they attempt to impact hormone levels or introduce chemicals into the patient’s body, which can have varying success and also result in a variety of side effects. Surgical intervention is daunting to many patients and also can have adverse effects or negative results.

GAINSWave technology is an entirely different approach in that it is designed to target the blood vessels in the penis and improve blood flow through the vital areas of the reproductive system, improving the body’s physical ability to achieve and sustain an erection. The machine introduces high-frequency acoustic waves to open existing blood vessels while also promoting growth and regeneration of new blood vessels and cells. The desired result is increased blood-flow and improved erections and sexual satisfaction.

Since it does not require any major procedure or the prescription of medication, GAINSWave can be a safe treatment option for men of all ages. It is essentially the first and only effective form of non-invasive, FDA-approved treatment for men suffering from Erectile Dysfunction.

​

Not only is GAINSWave FDA-approved, but there are numerous clinical studies which support the effectiveness claims made by medical practitioners throughout the world. This practice has been utilized in Europe for more than 15 years with a great level of success, though it is just recently being introduced to the U.S. health care system.

Studies show that just a few 20-30 minute sessions of GAINSWave treatment can have a significant impact on a man’s ability to achieve and sustain an erection. Experts agree that GAINSWave is one of the leading, most-effective forms of ED treatment available to men today.

​

GAINSWave treatment is fast becoming a leading treatment option among Seattle-area men who are suffering from erectile dysfunction and/or Peyronie’s disease. Our team of sexual health professionals can help you determine the best treatment plan for you and your unique needs.

