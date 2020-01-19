Sponsor spotlight: Gallaghers’ Super Bowl Sunday chili cook-off Feb. 2 to benefit Work Opportunities

Gallaghers’ Where U Brew in Edmonds is hosting its 6th annual chili cook-off on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 2.

There’s a $10 fee for entering a chili or for tasting, and all proceeds will benefit Work Opportunities — a Lynnwood-based nonprofit for placing people with disabilities into the work force to give them the self-confidence, determination and self worth through involvement in the community. Those who bring a chili don’t have to pay for tasting.

A raffle includes opening-day tickets on the 100 level for the Seattle Mariners, a Gallaghers’ wine kit and a Seahawk swag basket.

Among those attending the cook-off will be local runner Armando Ortiz, who will be representing Work Opportunities in his first Boston Marathon.

Chili tasting runs from 1-2:30 p.m. and judging will be at 3 p.m. After the judging, all are invited to pull up a chair and enjoy a potluck Super Bowl party, including shenanigans like racing R/C cars at half time.

Gallaghers is located in the Harbor Square business complex, 180 W. Dayton Ste. 105, Edmonds. Learn more on their website or their Facebook page.