Sponsor spotlight: Gallery North features ‘Renewal’, a joint show by four NW artists, in March

Gallery North is proud to feature Renewal, a joint show by four Northwest Artists: Jeff Harrison, Jurate Harrison, E. Aušy Ramanauskas and Edward French. Their works will be shown at Gallery North (401 Main St,. Edmonds) from March 1-31.

Jeff Harrison has been a photographer for over 40 years. Many of his photographs reflect life in coastal Alaska, the Pacific Northwest and California. Jeff has studied with Ansel Adams and other well known photographers in the region. His works are included in the Polaroid Museum in New York as well as in many private collections throughout the Northwest. His work reflects the nature, moods and beauty of the various places he has lived and traveled.

Jurate Harrison: Jurate’s work tends to be mystical and dreamy which is partly due to our misty surroundings in the Northwest as well as from ancient Baltic and Nordic myths which have always fascinated her. “Most of us carry some mystical feelings deep within us. It is my hope that these works invite viewers to take the time to recognize those qualities and to sit with them, if only for a little while.”

Aušy Ramanauskas has always loved to create. She studied at the Art and Architecture Foundation at UICC. She has also studied at Dakota Pastels, Schack Art Center, Studio Stiklas with Kristina Gintautiene. She is currently exploring ways to find light in a sometimes dark world and to explore her own creativity in several different mediums.

Ed French is a wood artist residing in Redmond. His work has been in the Microsoft Gallery as well as in other collections in and around Washington. He is known for his exquisitely designed boxes and vases.

One final note: This March, Gallery North is unleashing the magic with our exclusive Golden Ticket Sale. With each golden ticket, discover special prices on a select collection of artworks, sculptures and more. Hurry in and explore the wonders of creativity by all our members, as these golden opportunities are available for one month only.

About Gallery North: In continuous operation for over 60 years, Gallery North is one of the longest running artists’ cooperative galleries in the nation. It continues its mission to promote and sell local art in the heart of beautiful downtown Edmonds. Located at 401 Main St., Edmonds, Gallery North is open daily from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. For further information, visit the Galley North website at www.GalleryNorthEdmonds.com, or contact Gallery North at 425-774-0946.