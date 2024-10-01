Sponsor spotlight: Gallery North presents ‘Beauty of the Northwest’ art show Oct. 1-29

Get ready for an unforgettable artistic journey at Gallery North in Edmonds, Washington! From Oct. 1-29, immerse yourself in “The Beauty of the Northwest,” a juried invitational art show with 65 pieces of art that brings together the exceptional talents of 38 selected artists. Spanning a vast array of 2D and 3D works and represented in various mediums, this exhibition promises to capture the awe-inspiring grandeur and intimate charm of the Pacific Northwest.

Join us for a special reception and awards ceremony from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, when you can celebrate alongside the artists and fellow art enthusiasts. Enjoy refreshments, recognize outstanding works and hear firsthand from the creatives behind them in an afternoon filled with inspiration and camaraderie.

For an even more personal experience, don’t miss our Art Walk the evening of Oct. 17. Mingle with the artists during a meet and greet event from 5-8 p.m., where you can gain insight into their creative processes, inspirations and the unique stories behind their artwork. Refreshments will be served.

“The Beauty of the Northwest” is more than just an art show; it’s a tribute to the landscapes, wildlife and cultural richness that define this stunning region. With each piece thoughtfully curated to echo the theme, you’ll find yourself transported into the essence of the Northwest, discovering beauty in every brushstroke and sculpture.

Mark your calendars and visit Gallery North at 401 Main Street in Edmonds to celebrate “The Beauty of the Northwest.” This exhibition is not just an invitation to view art, but to connect with the heartbeat of the region through the eyes of its most talented artists. Don’t miss out.

About Gallery North: In operation for more than 60 years, Gallery North is the longest continuously running artist-run cooperative gallery in the nation. It continues its mission to promote and sell local art in the heart of downtown Edmonds. Open seven days a week, Gallery North is located at 401 Main St., Edmonds. For further information, visit the Gallery North website at www.GalleryNorthEdmonds.com