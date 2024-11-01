Sponsor spotlight: Gallery North presents ‘Horses and Best Loved Critters’  

In the month of November, Gallery North will be showcasing local artist, Lonni Rae Flowers with her solo show Horses and Other Best Loved Critters. The exhibit features a wide array of Flowers’ artistic expressions in acrylic, watercolor, colored pencil, jewelry, silk and other textiles. The show will be available from viewing Nov. 1-30.

Flowers has been a member of Gallery North for over 10 years and has been a professional artist for over 25 years in Central California. Her explorations in creativity began from early childhood, and from the beginning, her favorite subjects were animals, especially horses, that frequently decorated her school assignments and won awards. Her repertoire quickly expanded to include florals, landscapes, and more.

This show is a display that took a number of years to develop since it incorporates a variety of mediums and styles of art. Among the pieces will be a textile and driftwood wall hanging, several hand-stitched silk pillows, many colorful hand crotched scarves, as well as Flowers’ award-winning paintings in watercolor, acrylic, and silk. About her jewelry, Flowers says, “My lifelong fascination with color and texture eventually led to creating unique jewelry and I love the tactile qualities of this art form.”

The exhibit is open daily at Gallery North with a “Meet the Artist” reception from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9. Art Walk will be Thursday Nov. 21 from 5-8 p.m. These events are open to the public, so come meet the artist and enjoy the exhibit. Refreshments will be available.

Gallery North Edmonds has been in operation for more than 60 years as it continues its mission to promote and sell local art in the heart of beautiful downtown Edmonds. Gallery North is located at 410 Main St., Edmonds, and is open seven days a week. For further information, please visit the Gallery North website at www.gallerynorthedmonds.com or call the gallery at 425-774-0946.

Show open: Nov. 1–30, 2024

Artist Reception: Saturday, Nov. 9, 1-4 p.m.

Artwalk: Thursday, Nov. 21, 5-8 p.m.

Gallery North

401 Main St.

Edmonds

For more information, visit our website:

www.gallerynorthedmonds.com