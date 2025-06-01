Sponsor spotlight: Gallery North presents June featured show, ‘Northwest Summer’

Gallery North proudly presents its June 2025 Featured Show, Northwest Summer, spotlighting the vibrant creativity of local artists from Seattle Co-Arts. Running from June 1-30, this exhibition celebrates the unique beauty and spirit of the Pacific Northwest summer through a diverse collection of paintings and mixed media works.

Located in the heart of Edmonds’ thriving Creative District, Gallery North has been a cornerstone of the Pacific Northwest art community since 1961, offering a welcoming, casual setting where visitors can engage with authentic artwork directly from the region’s finest artists. This month’s show invites you to experience the enchanting landscapes, light, and seasonal moods that define the Northwest summer.

Seattle Co-Arts, the nonprofit educational organization established in 1949, supports and promotes artists throughout the region. Their involvement ensures a rich variety of artistic voices and perspectives are showcased in this compelling exhibition. Visitors can enjoy a spectrum of mediums and styles, each evoking the lush summers that inspire the Northwest’s creative spirit.

An artists’ reception will take place on June 7 from 1-4 p.m., providing an excellent opportunity to meet the participating artists, learn more about their work and enjoy conversation in a relaxed environment. Additionally, the gallery will be open during the Edmonds Art Walk on June 19 from 5- 8 p.m., allowing the public to explore the show alongside other local artistic highlights.

Gallery North welcomes visitors daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. throughout June. Whether you are an art collector or simply seeking inspiration from the Pacific Northwest’s natural beauty and talented artists, Northwest Summer promises an immersive and delightful experience.

Join us in celebrating the season and the rich artistic traditions of our community. Gallery North is located at 401 Main St. in beautiful downtown Edmonds. For more information, contact us at 425-774-0946, or visit www.GalleryNorthEdmonds.com.