Sponsor spotlight: Gallery North presents paintings and more by Sue Coccia

Pacific Northwest artist Sue Coccia is based in Edmonds. With a formal education from the Burnley School for Professional Art, Sue combines technical skill with a lifelong passion for animals and nature. She is best known for her intricate pen and ink drawings, which are meticulously hand-painted with acrylics to create vibrant, symbolic compositions featuring animals from around the world. Each piece incorporates her signature ladybug — a symbol of luck, happiness and prosperity — woven into the artwork as a subtle reminder of nature’s magic.

In 1996, Sue founded EarthArt International, a platform through which she shares her intricate animal imagery while supporting wildlife conservation. A portion of all proceeds goes to organizations dedicated to protecting endangered species and preserving natural habitats. Her work is infused with symbolism drawn from various cultures and timelines, often incorporating elemental themes such as sky, water and the moon to reflect the interconnectedness of all living things.

Sue’s art is not only a visual experience but a spiritual journey. Her pieces represent more than just animals — they embody strength, wisdom and a sacred connection to the Earth. She believes that by understanding and honoring these qualities, we gain insight into our shared place within the natural world.

Sue’s artwork can be found in galleries, national parks, stores and private collections across the United States, particularly in Alaska and throughout the Pacific Northwest. She has exhibited in juried art festivals since 1996 and is a proud member of the Edmonds Art Studio Tour. Outside of her artistic work, Sue enjoys gardening, meditation, traveling and spending time with her family, and holds a black belt in TaekwonDo — bringing balance, focus and discipline to all aspects of her life.

The show runs from Oct. 31 to Nov. 30

Reception Nov. 8, 1-4 p.m.

Art Walk Nov. 20, 5-8 p.m.

Gallery North has been in operation for more than 60 years as it continues its mission to promote and sell local art in the heart of beautiful downtown Edmonds. Open seven days a week from 11 a.m.-5 p.m., we are located at 401 Main St., Edmonds. For further information, visit the Gallery North website at www.gallerynorthedmonds.com or call the gallery at 425-774-0946.