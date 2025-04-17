Sponsor spotlight: Gallery North’s featured exhibit for April

Gallery North is pleased to announce its Featured Exhibit for the month of April 2025: Member artist Leanna Leitzke with “Connections through Art.”

Leanna has been painting since she was 3 years old. As exuberant as her delightful, richly colored and whimsical paintings, Leanna says, “My mom was always very supportive of my drawing and watercolor painting I used to come to her with every single picture for approval and she always said ‘Very nice, good job!’ My mom never painted herself but she liked buying art books. The most influential for me were those on the Renaissance and French Impressionism.”

The most important role of art for Leanna is freedom of expression. “I found out from those early readings that very often art teachers limit their students by teaching them certain rules, which could prevent them from being fearless and developing their own unique artistic eye and technique. For this reason, it came to me that I should be self-taught.

“I love sharing my inner life through my art.”Leanna’s work has won awards in numerous juried exhibits and have found homes in Paris, London, eastern Europe, and all over the States. “The clock is ticking, I’m in a hurry! All my most beautiful paintings are yet to come. They are there in my mind, ready to go . . .”

The exhibit runs from April 1-30. You can also meet Leanna at Third Thursday ArtWalk on April 17th from 5-8 pm.

Gallery North has been in operation for more than 60 years as it continues its mission to promote and sell local art in the heart of beautiful downtown Edmonds. Open seven days a week from 11 a.m.-5 p.m., the gallery is located at 401 Main St., Edmonds. For further information, please visit the Gallery North website at www.gallerynorthedmonds.com or call the gallery at 425-774-0946.