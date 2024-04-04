Sponsor spotlight: Gallery North’s Small Works Show will delight art lovers

Gallery North is thrilled to invite the public to visit our traditional juried Small Works Show of 2024, which opened April 1. This year’s show will delight art lovers who enjoy this annual juried exhibition of art work that is small in stature (each less than 154 square inches) but is gigantic in impact.

Our Call to Artists resulted in a rich collection of high-quality paintings and drawings that will enhance Edmonds’ Creative District. The subject matter will vary from landscapes, florals and still life to animal portraits, abstracts and more. The show includes over 135 pieces from more than 60 artists representing Washington state and others and will fill the gallery’s street-side display space with beauty for your appreciation.

The juror for the 2024 competitive show is well-recognized Seattle artist Beth Betker. Beth’s art covers many spectrums including fiber art, oil paintings, acrylics, and watercolor. She has been a competitor in local and national shows and is a treasured member of Seattle Co-Arts, Women Painters of Washington, Northwest Watercolor Society and Puget Sound Group of Northwest Artists. Her work can be found throughout the region and worldwide in collections by individual clients, corporate entities, and families.

The Small Works Show will be available for your enjoyment at Gallery North from April 1-30. An Awards Ceremony and Artists Reception will take place at Gallery North on Saturday, April 6 from 1-4 p.m. Third Thursday ArtWalk in Edmonds is on April 18 from 5-8 p.m. Many of our guest artists will be attending these events, ready to share their enthusiasm and expertise about their artwork. Come meet the artists and enjoy the refreshments as well.

Gallery North Edmonds has been in operation for more than 60 years as it continues its mission to promote and sell local art in the heart of beautiful downtown Edmonds. Gallery North is located at 410 Main St., Edmonds, and is open seven days a week. For further information, please visit the Gallery North website at www.gallerynorthedmonds.com or call the gallery at 425-774-0946.