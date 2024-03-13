Sponsor spotlight: Get a taste of summer with Seafood Salad at Scotty’s Food Truck

Scotty’s Food Truck invites you to get a taste of summer with this refreshing Seafood Salad that’s bursting with delicious crab, shrimp and crisp vegetables.

The salad features tender, sweet Dungeness crab meat and plump, wild-caught Atlantic shrimp. It’s topped with fresh cherry tomatoes, black olives, marinated asparagus and hard-boiled egg, and served on a bed of crunchy iceberg and romaine lettuce for texture and freshness. It’s finished with zesty lemon wedges and Scotty’s signature homemade Thousand Island Dressing.

Scotty’s will be in the Calvary Church parking lot in Edmonds’ Five Corners neighborhood Thursday-Saturday, 3:30-7:30 p.m. They hope to see you there.

Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615

Open Thursday, Friday and Saturday

3:30-7:30 p.m.

Five Corners in Edmonds

8330 212th St. S.W.